New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson Apr 7, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) blocks the shot of Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Announcing SchedulesNBABy Joe Lucia on

Wednesday, April 10

Dallas at Miami
ESPN 7:30 p.m.
Mike Breen, Doris Burke, JJ Redick, Lisa Salters
ESPN2: NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart

Minnesota at Denver
ESPN 10 p.m.
Dave Pasch, Bob Myers, Katie George

Thursday, April 11

New York at Boston
TNT 7:30 p.m.
Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy & Allie LaForce
truTV: NBA BetCast with Adam Lefkoe, Chandler Parsons & Tim Doyle

New Orleans at Sacramento
TNT 10 p.m.
Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller & Chris Haynes
truTV: NBA BetCast with Adam Lefkoe, Chandler Parsons & Tim Doyle

Friday, April 12

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City
NBA TV 8 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Phoenix at Sacramento
NBA TV 10:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Sunday, April 14

TBD
ESPN 1 p.m.
TBA

TBD
ESPN 3:30 p.m.
TBA

h/t Sammy!

About Joe Lucia

I hate your favorite team. I also sort of hate most of my favorite teams.

View all posts by Joe Lucia