Wednesday, April 10
Dallas at Miami
ESPN 7:30 p.m.
Mike Breen, Doris Burke, JJ Redick, Lisa Salters
ESPN2: NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart
Minnesota at Denver
ESPN 10 p.m.
Dave Pasch, Bob Myers, Katie George
Thursday, April 11
New York at Boston
TNT 7:30 p.m.
Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy & Allie LaForce
truTV: NBA BetCast with Adam Lefkoe, Chandler Parsons & Tim Doyle
New Orleans at Sacramento
TNT 10 p.m.
Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller & Chris Haynes
truTV: NBA BetCast with Adam Lefkoe, Chandler Parsons & Tim Doyle
Friday, April 12
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City
NBA TV 8 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Phoenix at Sacramento
NBA TV 10:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Sunday, April 14
TBD
ESPN 1 p.m.
TBA
TBD
ESPN 3:30 p.m.
TBA
h/t Sammy!