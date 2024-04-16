Apr 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) reacts as he scores after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

This week’s MLB schedule contains a heavy dose of the Atlanta Braves, who will play on TBS Tuesday, Apple TV+ Friday, and ESPN Sunday, along with the ESPN+ daily game Wednesday and an MLB Network simulcast Saturday. It’s also a strong week for the Los Angeles Dodgers, with a pair of MLB Network simulcasts (one of which will also be available a the daily MLB.TV free game), an FS1 game, and an Apple TV+ game.

Tuesday, April 16

Texas at Detroit

MLBN/ESPN+ 1 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Atlanta at Houston

TBS 8 p.m.

Don Orsillo, Jeff Franceour

Washington at LA Dodgers

MLB.TV 10 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Washington at LA Dodgers [Alt: Cubs at Arizona]

MLBN 11 p.m. JIP

Local Simulcast

Wednesday, April 17

San Francisco at Miami [Alt: San Diego at Milwaukee 1 p.m.]

MLBN Noon

Local Simulcast

San Diego at Milwaukee

MLBN/MLB.TV 1 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Atlanta at Houston

ESPN+ 2 p.m.

Local Simulcast

NY Yankees at Toronto [Alt: Washington at Dodgers]

MLBN 3 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Cleveland at Boston [Alt: Angels at Tampa Bay]

MLBN 7 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Thursday, April 18

Texas at Detroit [Alt: Angels at Tampa Bay]

MLBN 1 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Cleveland at Boston

MLB.TV 1:30 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Miami at Chi Cubs

ESPN+ 7:30 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Arizona at San Francisco

FS1 9:30 p.m.

TBA

Friday, April 19

Miami at Chi Cubs

MLBN 2 p.m.

Local Simulcast

LA Angels at Cincinnati,

ESPN+ 6:30 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Chi White Sox at Philadelphia

MLB.TV 6:30 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Texas at Atlanta

Apple TV+ 7 p.m.

Alex Faust, Ryan Spilborgh

Milwaukee St. Louis [Alt: Detroit at Minnesota]

MLBN 8 p.m.

Local Simulcast

NY Mets at LA Dodgers [Alt: Toronto San Diego]

MLBN 11 p.m. JIP

Local Simulcast

Arizona at San Francisco

Apple TV+ 10 p.m.

Wayne Randazzo, Dontrelle Willis

Saturday, April 20

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees

MLBN/MLB.TV 1 p.m.

Local Simulcast

NY Mets at LA Dodgers

FS1 4 p.m.

TBA

Texas at Atlanta [Alt: Baltimore at Kansas City]

MLBN 7 p.m.

TBA

Seattle at Colorado

ESPN+ 8 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Sunday, April 21

Oakland at Cleveland

ESPN+ 1:30 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees [Alt: Houston at Washington]

MLBN 1:30 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Miami at Chi Cubs

MLB.TV 2 p.m.

Local Simulcast

NY Mets at LA Dodgers [Alt: Toronto at San Diego]

MLBN 4:30 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Texas at Atlanta

ESPN 7 p.m.

Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney

Monday, April 22

Oakland at NY Yankees

MLBN/MLB.TV 1 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Chi White Sox at Minnesota

FS1 7:30 p.m.

TBA

Baltimore at LA Angels [Alt: Mets at San Francisco]

MLBN 9:30 p.m.

Local Simulcast

NY Mets at San Francisco

MLBN/ESPN+ 9:30 p.m.

Local Simulcast

