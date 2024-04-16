Marcell Ozuna Braves Apr 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) reacts as he scores after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
This week’s MLB schedule contains a heavy dose of the Atlanta Braves, who will play on TBS Tuesday, Apple TV+ Friday, and ESPN Sunday, along with the ESPN+ daily game Wednesday and an MLB Network simulcast Saturday. It’s also a strong week for the Los Angeles Dodgers, with a pair of MLB Network simulcasts (one of which will also be available a the daily MLB.TV free game), an FS1 game, and an Apple TV+ game.

Tuesday, April 16

Texas at Detroit
MLBN/ESPN+ 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Atlanta at Houston
TBS 8 p.m.
Don Orsillo, Jeff Franceour

Washington at LA Dodgers
MLB.TV 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Washington at LA Dodgers [Alt: Cubs at Arizona]
MLBN 11 p.m. JIP
Local Simulcast

Wednesday, April 17

San Francisco at Miami [Alt: San Diego at Milwaukee 1 p.m.]
MLBN Noon
Local Simulcast

San Diego at Milwaukee
MLBN/MLB.TV 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Atlanta at Houston
ESPN+ 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast

NY Yankees at Toronto [Alt: Washington at Dodgers]
MLBN 3 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Cleveland at Boston [Alt: Angels at Tampa Bay]
MLBN 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Thursday, April 18

Texas at Detroit [Alt: Angels at Tampa Bay]
MLBN 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Cleveland at Boston
MLB.TV 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Miami at Chi Cubs
ESPN+ 7:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Arizona at San Francisco
FS1 9:30 p.m.
TBA

Friday, April 19

Miami at Chi Cubs
MLBN 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast

LA Angels at Cincinnati,
ESPN+ 6:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Chi White Sox at Philadelphia
MLB.TV 6:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Texas at Atlanta
Apple TV+ 7 p.m.
Alex Faust, Ryan Spilborgh

Milwaukee St. Louis [Alt: Detroit at Minnesota]
MLBN 8 p.m.
Local Simulcast

NY Mets at LA Dodgers [Alt: Toronto San Diego]
MLBN 11 p.m. JIP
Local Simulcast

Arizona at San Francisco
Apple TV+ 10 p.m.
Wayne Randazzo, Dontrelle Willis

Saturday, April 20

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees
MLBN/MLB.TV 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast

NY Mets at LA Dodgers
FS1 4 p.m.
TBA

Texas at Atlanta [Alt: Baltimore at Kansas City]
MLBN 7 p.m.
TBA

Seattle at Colorado
ESPN+ 8 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Sunday, April 21

Oakland at Cleveland
ESPN+ 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees [Alt: Houston at Washington]
MLBN 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Miami at Chi Cubs
MLB.TV 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast

NY Mets at LA Dodgers [Alt: Toronto at San Diego]
MLBN 4:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Texas at Atlanta
ESPN 7 p.m.
Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney

Monday, April 22

Oakland at NY Yankees
MLBN/MLB.TV 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Chi White Sox at Minnesota
FS1 7:30 p.m.
TBA

Baltimore at LA Angels [Alt: Mets at San Francisco]
MLBN 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

NY Mets at San Francisco
MLBN/ESPN+ 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

