Kyle Bilby in a Barstool Sports interview (L) and on stage with Zach Bryan. (@VivaLaStool and @DanaBeers on Twitter.)

There have been some remarkable interviews with fans over the years. One Barstool Sports’ Dana Beers did with a fan at the Indy 500 in May certainly qualifies there, with that fan’s “I started drinking at 6 a.m., we’re here now and I don’t know what time it is, but we’re rolling deep, and those cars are going real fast and real left, son! They’re going fast and left! **** yeah!” taking off on TikTok. That’s now spread further still; Beers put out a video on how that interviewee, Kyle Bilby, has now had that clip featured in a Zach Bryan song, and even joined Bryan on stage.

Great story here.. Dude does an interview with @danabeers and ends up in a @zachlanebryan song pic.twitter.com/3CsANP0LMk — Viva La Stool (@VivaLaStool) August 29, 2023

This is remarkable to see. And it brings up thoughts of what unusual fan comment on a broadcast might wind up sampled in a song next. Maybe “I’m so wet!”, “Screw this, let’s go to the tar pit!“, or “Big **** Nick steps the **** up!” If we expand it to actual broadcasters, we could get in “Everyone in McKinney is dead!” or “We may have, like, conception going on.”

At any rate, “real fast and real left” has certainly taken off for Bilby. And we’ll see if other musicians start sampling notable fan interviews.

[Images from Viva La Stool and Dana Beers on Twitter]