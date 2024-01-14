Credit: Apple TV

Apple’s Ted Lasso wrapped up its three-season run last year to much critical and commercial acclaim. The show’s celebration will culminate on Monday when it’s nominated for 21 Emmys (having won two already).

In preparation for their potentially big night, show creators and castmembers Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) were among several people on hand for a panel discussion at the Kimpton Everly Hotel in Los Angeles on Thursday.

During that discussion, Sudeikis and Hunt were asked if it was true that The View host Joy Behar had been offered the role of Ted Lasso’s mother in season 3. They did not appear to know what the heck the moderator was talking about.

“I, no. Joy Behar from The View?” Sudeikis asked.

“Respectfully, it would be news to us. We just work there,” Hunt said.

“She’s welcome to sit at the table,” Sudeikis added.

The curious question came up after Behar said that she had been contacted about that part but turned it down during a recent appearance on the Behind the Table podcast.

“It was too hot,” the 81-year-old said. “There was a heat wave going on at that time, like, 100-degree weather, and I’d have to get on a plane and go in the middle of the heat? No. Listen, I’m a writer, I write my own stuff. I don’t care about other people’s stuff. I don’t need to be in everything.”

Who knows where the wires got crossed on this one? Maybe someone floated the idea to Behar and she assumed it was from the actual show. Or maybe she just completely misinterpreted a conversation. Or she just kinda made it up and hoped no one would notice.

Hey, you never know if Lasso’s mom will show up in the inevitable spinoff.

[People]