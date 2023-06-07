Apart from minor backlash over its later-than-expected release (the episode dropped Wednesday at 12 AM ET), reaction to last week’s Ted Lasso finale was largely positive, bringing Season 3—and potentially the series—to a satisfying conclusion. While the show’s future is still the subject of some ambiguity (lead actor Jason Sudeikis played coy when the subject was raised in a recent interview with Rich Eisen), this felt like goodbye with last week’s jam-packed finale providing as much closure as we’re likely to have.

Cognizant of overstaying their welcome, shows, especially in the streaming era, tend to err on the side of caution, electing to go out on top rather than risk diminished quality by resorting to cheap ploys and half-baked gimmicks, spinning their wheels with contrived character arcs and lazy plots that stretch credibility. Apple TV’s display case is flush with hardware from Lasso’s memorable three-season run, capturing eight Primetime Emmys, two Golden Globes and three SAG awards, among other prestigious honors.

Free of any loose ends or unresolved storylines, Ted Lasso has arguably run its course, achieving everything series creator Bill Lawrence set out to accomplish (even Lawrence couldn’t have envisioned a show based on a throwaway character from a Premier League ad becoming a cultural phenomenon). However, this cryptic tweet from Apple TV would suggest the show isn’t quite over, teasing a potential spinoff centered around the remaining members of AFC Richmond’s coaching staff.

Would it work? Who knows. While they wouldn’t exactly be starting from scratch, recreating the show without its central character (spoiler alert) would be a tough trick to pull off. Of course, Better Call Saul followed a similar blueprint, standing on its own despite borrowing characters and plot elements from its wildly successful predecessor, Breaking Bad. Time will tell if there’s any more juice to squeeze from the Ted Lasso universe, but it’s certainly an intriguing premise, offering a chance to reconnect with fan favorites Roy Kent, Coach Beard and, to a lesser extent, Nate “Wonderkid” Shelley.