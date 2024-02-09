Brett Favre

Brett Favre appeared in two Super Bowls and President Joe Biden has now declined the opportunity to appear in two Super Bowls.

Favre joined Eric Bolling The Balance on Newsmax Thursday night where he touted his support for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, praised Taylor Swift, and ripped Biden. As it pertains to Biden, Bolling asked Favre to weigh in on his decision to forego a Super Bowl interview this year on CBS, an appearance that had become tradition for the President of the United States.

“I’m not surprised,” Favre said. “You know, I won’t dive into it too deeply, give you my exact thoughts. But I’m just not surprised. Even though I get surprised by a lot of things that are going on in this country right now, it may be best that I don’t say what I really mean.”

Biden took part in the customary Super Bowl interview during the first two years of his presidency, speaking with Lester Holt on NBC in 2022 and Norah O’Donnell on CBS in 2021. Last year, however, Biden opted to skip speaking with Fox ahead of Super Bowl LVII, perhaps not too surprising considering his relationship with the network. But Biden does not have a strained relationship with CBS, the host network for this weekend’s Super Bowl.

George W. Bush was the first president to take part in a Super Bowl interview when he spoke with Jim Nantz in 2004. Five years later, Barack Obama joined NBC for an interview conducted by Matt Lauer, jumpstarting a string of presidential Super Bowl interviews. The annual spot went uninterrupted until Trump declined being interviewed by NBC during the Super Bowl in 2018 after he accused the network of “fake news.”

Favre may not have been surprised, but Biden declining to answer what would almost certainly have been a few softball questions from CBS in an election year seems like the most surprising “no thank you” to a presidential Super Bowl interview yet.

[Newsmax]