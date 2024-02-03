President Joe Biden speaks during the First in the Nation Dinner and Celebration in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, Jan 27, 2024.

Sitting United States President Joe Biden has once again declined a Super Bowl Sunday interview.

Variety Magazine published an exclusive story on Saturday afternoon on the news. The 46th U.S. President declined to be interviewed during Super Sunday in 2023 and has once again declined the Presidential Super Bowl interview in 2024.

“President Joe Biden will not take part in an exchange during the pre-game festivities leading up to CBS’ broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII on February 11,” Variety wrote, citing first-hand knowledge from CBS News for their report. They continued: “The Paramount Global news operation had been in discussions with the White House in recent weeks and had invited President Biden to take part in a traditional conversation.”

Last year, Biden declined an interview with Fox News. Fox noted at the time that they “expected to be snubbed.” Biden and CBS, as Variety noted, don’t have a strained relationship at all. It’s also an Election Year, so the decision may raise a few eyebrows out there. Situations are tense right now around the country and the world.

Nonetheless, traditionally, a Presidential Super Bowl interview seemed like a formality. That we’ve gone two years without one now is noteworthy, perhaps. There’s no telling where we might be at next year, and if we’ll see another invite declined for the third consecutive year.

[Variety]