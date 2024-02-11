Photo credit: CNN

Add broadcasting legend Bob Costas to the growing chorus of voices who believe President Joe Biden should renounce his presidential candidacy in 2024.

Costas appeared as a guest Friday on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher. The topic turned to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report this week finding Biden improperly handled classified documents after his vice presidential term. The report noted Biden should not be tried because a jury would see him as a “sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.” Among other claims, the report alleged President Biden could not remember when he had been vice president.

Costas said Biden should step down from running for president in 2024.

“Joe Biden should have run on a firm promise that he would be a one-term president. The only reason he is president is that he’s not Donald Trump,” Costas said. “Then the Dems could have gotten a lot of people up in the bullpen, and they could have sorted through those people.

“If Biden’s hubris is such that he doesn’t understand the best interests of his party and more important, his country, then he has to be shown the door. Period.”

The crowd applauded Costas’ remarks.

Costas says he’s been warning his friends about Biden’s declining competency for several years.

“When it comes to Biden, this is like the truth that no one, until very recently wants to say out loud,” Costas said. “But my friends will tell you, I’ve been saying it for four years. This is Emperor’s New Clothes stuff.”

The Emmy-Award winning broadcaster did not hold back when talking about the threat he said GOP presidential contender Trump poses to the U.S. He said Trump “has always been an unprincipled and reprehensible person, is now a ranting lunatic who has mental gaffes of his own.”

Bob Costas calls MAGA a cult that is a "coalition of the brainless and when it comes to fellow Republicans the spineless" that is "not going away"

Costas says Biden is not the man to repudiate MAGA / Trump

Why is Costas taking such a hard lean to the left? To quote the man who… pic.twitter.com/xvvibvHRkx — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 10, 2024

Costas said Biden is not the candidate to stop Trump.

“Because if Trump is a threat to democracy, and in many ways he is, so too are the Dems who are in danger of being as feckless as the Republicans have long been shameless,” Costas said. “If they’re going to send this guy out there, if Trump is a monster, and in many ways he is, you’re going to send this guy out to slay the dragon? I don’t think so.”

Costas has not been afraid to speak out on political matters recently. In a Jan. 31 appearance on CNN’s King Charles show with Charles Barkley, Costas said that if Taylor Swift wore a MAGA cap, Fox News would love her.

[TheHill.com]