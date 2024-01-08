Nov 5, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of NFL footballs sitting on the field during warmups prior to the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, it’s time for you, Awful Announcing’s readers, to grade the NFL’s broadcasters for this season.

In case you’re new here, this is how it works. A grade of A is the best, F is the worst, and the other three grades fall in between. This isn’t rocket science. Once all the votes have been cast, we’ll tally up the final ratings for each crew (with a score of 4 being assigned to an A, 3 to a B, and so on, down to a 0 for F) and assign a final grade.

If you missed the 2018, 2019, 2020, or 2022 rankings, click those links to check them out.

Here are the caveats for this year’s rankings.

A team will need to work at least four games together this season to be included (though I allowed NFL Network some leeway).

Each broadcaster will only be included once.

National radio, Spanish language, and alternate broadcast crews (ManningCast, Dude Perfect, etc) will not be included.

Remember, you’re voting on the crew as a whole. If you like the play-by-play broadcaster but hate the analyst (or vice versa), grade accordingly.

Polls will be open through 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Friday, January 12th, and the rankings will be released sometime during the day on Monday, January 15th.

Broadcast teams are listed alphabetically by network (CBS, ESPN, Fox, NFL Network, and Prime Video, in that order) and alphabetically by play-by-play broadcaster within each network.

You can vote on the embedded Google Form below for as few or as many teams as you like. Thanks for voting!