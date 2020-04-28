Alright, for the final time for the next few months, our readers have voted, I’ve tallied those votes, and we have a new set of fan-generated announcer rankings. Today’s ranking covers the local NHL broadcasters for the 2019-20 season, and we had just over 14,000 votes submitted in total, coming out to an average of more than 460 per team.

If I missed listing an analyst or used an unflattering screengrab, I apologize. I especially apologize for any errors with the Canadian broadcasters, because man oh man those teams were difficult to compile and screengrab.

For the full breakdown of total votes and percentages, click here. For the rankings we did four years ago, which featured plenty of different broadcasters and a much larger total vote pool compared to this year’s batch of rankings, click here.

31. Boston Bruins – 1.24

-Jack Edwards (play by play)

-Andy Brickley (analyst)

Most popular grade: F (49.85% of votes)

30. Pittsburgh Penguins – 1.48

-Steve Mears (play by play)

-Bob Errey (analyst)

Most popular grade: F (30.83% of votes)

29. Anaheim Ducks – 1.56

-John Ahlers (play by play)

-Brian Hayward (analyst)

Most popular grade: C (32.58% of votes)

28. Minnesota Wild – 1.59

-Anthony LaPanta (play by play)

-Mike Greenlay (analyst)

-Ryan Carter (analyst)

-Lou Nanne (analyst)

-Wes Walz (analyst)

Most popular grade: C (30.62% of votes)

27. Colorado Avalanche – 1.61

-Marc Moser (play by play)

-Peter McNab (analyst)

Most popular grade: C (31.57% of votes)

26. Nashville Predators – 1.63

-Willy Daunic (play by play)

-Chris Mason (analyst)

Most popular grade: C (32.78% of votes)

25. Columbus Blue Jackets – 1.690

-Jeff Rimer (play by play)

-Jody Shelley (analyst)

Most popular grade: C (35.42% of votes)

24. Florida Panthers – 1.692

-Steve Goldstein (play by play)

-Randy Moller (analyst)

Most popular grade: C (31.59% of votes)

23. New Jersey Devils – 1.75

-Steve Cangialosi (play by play)

-Ken Daneyko (analyst)

Most popular grade: C (30.02% of votes)

22. Arizona Coyotes – 2.00

-Matt McConnell (play by play)

-Tyson Nash (analyst)

Most popular grade: C (32.97% of votes)

21. Edmonton Oilers – 2.02

-Kevin Quinn (play by play)

-Louie DeBrusk (analyst)

-Drew Remenda (analyst)

Most popular grade: B (35.32% of votes)

20. Montreal Canadiens – 2.07

-Brian Mudryk (play by play)

-Dan Robertson (play by play)

-Dave Randorf (play by play)

-John Bartlett (play by play)

-Mike Johnson (analyst)

-Dave Poulin (analyst)

-Craig Button (analyst)

-Garry Galley (analyst)

Most popular grade: B (31.30% of votes)

19. Vancouver Canucks – 2.091

-John Shorthouse (play by play)

-John Garrett (analyst)

Most popular grade: C (29.64% of votes)

18. Calgary Flames – 2.094

-Rick Ball (play by play)

-Kelly Hrudey (analyst)

-Cassie Campbell-Pascall (analyst)

Most popular grade: B (36.20% of votes)

17. New York Islanders – 2.26

-Brendan Burke (play by play)

-Butch Goring (analyst)

Most popular grade: B (28.54% of votes)

16. Vegas Golden Knights – 2.29

-Dave Goucher (play by play)

-Shane Hnidy (analyst)

Most popular grade: B (29.77% of votes)

15. Tampa Bay Lightning – 2.37

-Rick Peckham (play by play)

-Brian Engblom (analyst)

Most popular grade: B (35.10% of votes)

14. Buffalo Sabres – 2.39

-Rick Jeanneret (play by play)

-Dan Dunleavy (play by play)

-Rob Ray (analyst)

Most popular grade: A (32.87% of votes)

13. Winnipeg Jets – 2.40

-Dennis Beyak (play by play)

-Kevin Sawyer (analyst)

-Ray Ferraro (analyst)

Most popular grade: B (42.74% of votes)

12. Detroit Red Wings – 2.41

-Ken Daniels (play by play)

-Mickey Redmond (analyst)

-Larry Murphy (analyst)

-Chris Osgood (analyst)

Most popular grade: A (32.50% of votes)

11. Los Angeles Kings – 2.43

-Alex Faust (play by play)

-Jim Fox (analyst)

Most popular grade: A (32.44% of votes)

10. San Jose Sharks – 2.45

-Randy Hahn (play by play)

-Jamie Baker (analyst)

-Bret Hedican (analyst)

-Kendall Coyne Schofield (analyst)

Most popular grade: A (31.41% of votes)

9. Washington Capitals – 2.46

-Joe Beninati (play by play)

-Craig Laughlin (analyst)

Most popular grade: A (37.95% of votes)

8. Toronto Maple Leafs – 2.66

-Jim Hughson (play by play)

-John Bartlett (play by play)

-Gord Miller (play by play)

-Chris Cuthbert (play by play)

-Craig Simpson (analyst)

-Greg Millen (analyst)

-Ray Ferraro (analyst)

Most popular grade: A (41.65% of votes)

7. Philadelphia Flyers – 2.68

-Jim Jackson (play by play)

-Keith Jones (analyst)

-Bill Clement (analyst)

Most popular grade: A (39.64% of votes)

6. Carolina Hurricanes – 2.80

-John Forslund (play by play)

-Tripp Tracy (analyst)

Most popular grade: A (47.39% of votes)

5. New York Rangers – 2.85

-Sam Rosen (play by play)

-Joe Micheletti (analyst)

Most popular grade: A (51.02% of votes)

4. Ottawa Senators – 2.86

-Gord Miller (play by play)

-Chris Cuthbert (play by play)

-Ray Ferraro (analyst)

-Jamie McLennan (analyst)

-Dave Poulin (analyst)

-Mike Johnson (analyst)

Most popular grade: A (47.78% of votes)

3. Chicago Blackhawks – 2.96

-Pat Foley (play by play)

-Eddie Olczyk (analyst)

-Steve Konroyd (analyst)

Most popular grade: A (51.59% of votes)

2. St. Louis Blues – 2.996

-John Kelly (play by play)

-Darren Pang (analyst)

Most popular grade: A (50.09% of votes)

1. Dallas Stars – 2.999

-Josh Bogorad (play by play)

-Daryl Reaugh (analyst)

Most popular grade: A (56.74% of votes)