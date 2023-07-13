Photo credit: CBS Sports Network

Philadelphia Flyers president of hockey operations Keith Jones is a former NHL player, a former TV analyst and, apparently, a big-time farter.

Jones was a topic of discussion on WFAN’s morning show hosted by Boomer Esiasons and Gregg Giannotti on Thursday after the Flyers were forced to issue a statement in response to a team representative bashing a reporter on a hot mic. For Giannotti, however, he can’t see, hear or talk about Jones without thinking of his gas.

Not sure this is how Keith Jones wants to be remembered pic.twitter.com/JDpYEmMIu9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 13, 2023



“Someone told me, who worked with Keith Jones, he had an inordinate amount of gas,” Giannotti recalled. “Lots of burping, lots of farting.”

Giannotti did not say who offered him the scuttlebutt on Jones, but said it came from a person he worked with at Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan. Prior to The Fan, the person was an intern on Angelo Cataldi’s former morning show on WIP in Philadelphia, which Jones used to co-host.

“He was like, ‘This Keith Jones, man, all he did was burp and fart. I love him, but he just burped and farted constantly during the show. It was horrible.’ So every time now that Keith Jones—when he got that job, it’s all I could think about,” Giannotti said.

Attempting to get to the bottom of the story, Esiason texted Jones asking him to weigh in on whether he’s filled with an inordinate amount of gas. Unfortunately, this all happened toward the end of WFAN’s morning show, so we didn’t get a response on-air.

If true, Jones shouldn’t feel any shame. Stephen A. Smith recently admitted that even he passes gas a few times a day. And if Jones suffers from having an “inordinate” amount of gas, it eventually has to be released. Gas doesn’t just stop during a radio show, as previously proved by another WIP host, Ike Reese.

[WFAN]