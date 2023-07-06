Photo credit: The Stephen A. Smith Show

Millions of people enjoy watching Joey Chestnut eat copious amounts of hot dogs. But no one wants to be around for the aftermath, especially not Stephen A. Smith.

On the latest episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the podcast host was asked to weigh in on a recent ESPN debate over whether Chestnut’s eating dominance should put him in the conversation of the greatest athlete of all time. Smith, however, thinks Chestnut’s talent is “nasty as s***.”

“There’s gonna be a lot of gas,” Smith said. “His significant other does not want to be around him for the next few days. It’s gonna be a lot of gas passed. It’s a lot of gas. I know because I don’t eat hot dogs like that, and I pass gas sometimes. You understand what I’m saying? At least a few times a day.”

We understand what you’re saying. It should not be breaking news that Stephen A. Smith breaks wind, but hearing him talk about it hits different. With Smith passing gas “at least a few times a day,” and considering the number of hours he spends on camera each day, it’s only a matter of time until one of those farts are picked up by a hot mic. He’s already denied letting one rip on camera, but now we can at least confirm that he does indeed supply it, at least a few times a day.



“62 hot dogs he ate y’all. 62 hot dogs,” Smith reiterated with a sense of disgust. “When you’re taking the hot dog and bread and you’re dipping it in the water, that’s soggy bread. That’s nasty. That’s just nasty. When you look at somebody like that, you go like this, ‘they’ll put their mouth anywhere.’ That’s nasty, bro…stay away from me though. Don’t want to meet you. You might burp and I might smell it from a mile away. I don’t need that in my life.”

During the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, ESPN announcers noted the Supreme Court-level perks that come with winning the event. They did not discuss the gas bonus. Luckily, we have Stephen A. Smith to take care of that.

[The Stephen A. Smith Show]