One of the drawbacks of being the in-season team on Hard Knocks is that everyone knows you’re on Hard Knocks.

The Miami Dolphins, the team featured in the in-season version of the HBO/NFL Films series, have seen uniquely human moments, like when Mike McDaniel had an NSFW reaction to getting hit in the groin or when Jaelan Phillips tore his Achilles and went through the emotions that come with suffering a season-ending injury.

But there’s also the element that when they lose, the other team gets to revel in that moment. And that’s precisely what happened with Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis, who led his team to a 28-27 improbable come-from-behind victory on Monday night.

Prior to the team’s upset win over the Dolphins, teams trailing by at least 14 points with less than three minutes remaining in regulation were 0-767 since 2016. Because of Levis and Co., that number is now 1-767. Monday’s win has kept the Titans in contention for the AFC Wild Card, and it’s safe to say that they will savor their victory.

Levis said as much as he spoke with the Tennesee media in South Beach following the win. He also did a little bit of trolling, and as we’ve seen from Levis, he isn’t afraid to deliver hits, especially with that chip on his shoulder.

“I’m excited to watch that HBO episode,” Levis said via Paul Kuharsky, referring to the Dolphins being on this year’s in-season Hard Knoicks, which will air Tuesday night.

Perhaps we now have a better idea why Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard was incredibly blunt when asked about his thoughts on the in-season version of Hard Knocks and replied that it simply was “bullsh*t.

So, while the Dolphins may not be thrilled about their starring role on Hard Knocks this week, at least they’ve given the world some form of entertainment. We’ll have to wait until next week to see if the cameras capture the team’s reaction to Levis’ playful jab.

