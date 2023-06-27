Travis (L) and Jason Kelce on New Heights. (New Heights on YouTube.)

Coming off another Super Bowl victory, Travis Kelce, who led all NFL tight ends in catches (110), yards (1,338) and touchdowns (12) last season, knows football isn’t for the faint of heart. Navigating the rigors of a uniquely taxing sport takes a rare level of commitment, pursuing a thankless profession at great physical and mental cost. However, the Kansas City Chiefs star would argue podcasting is even harder, acknowledging the difficulty of standing out in a saturated medium flooded with fresh perspectives.

“It’s the hardest job in the f***ing world to keep coming out with content that people want to hear,” Kelce told Dan “Big Cat” Katz and PFT Commenter on Pardon My Take. “I jumped into the podcast game not knowing what the f*** it was even really about or how things were going to transpire. But obviously with the Super Bowl and everything, it’s just taken off.”

Kelce attributes the success of New Heights (11th on Apple’s sports podcast chart) to his brother and cohost Jason, a natural storyteller with a commanding presence, as evidenced by his memorable speech at the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade in 2018.

“Thankfully my brother is a hell of a storyteller and he just has them banked,” said Kelce, who, along with cofounders George Kittle and Greg Olsen, is hosting “Tight End U” this week, an annual summit held in Nashville for tight ends looking to take their game to the next level. “My brother’s really the one driving it.”

It’s been an eventful offseason for Kelce, who hosted SNL in March and will soon take center stage at The Match in Las Vegas, where he and teammate Patrick Mahomes will compete against NBA stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in a made-for-television golf event Thursday on TNT.

[Pardon My Take]