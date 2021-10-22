On Thursday, the Detroit Lions announced that Chris Spielman would be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor prior to next Sunday’s game with the Eagles.

Spielman found out in a fun way – the team had him read out an announcement for the induction on a teleprompter, only to realize he was reading his own resume.

Spielman rejoined the Lions organization last December after a tenure of several years at Fox Sports, where he worked as an NFL game analyst. He joined Fox in 2016 after a decade and a half as a college football analyst at ESPN. At Fox, he worked with Thom Brennaman (and Charles Davis in 2016) prior to the 2020 season, and Kevin Kugler during his final fall with the network.