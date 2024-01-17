Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) wears an MLK sticker on his helmet in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day before a a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Jason Kelce era appeared to end Monday night, but the Eras Tour had just begun.

Given the high-profile relationship Jason’s brother, Travis, has with pop superstar Taylor Swift, her ardent fans unexpectedly found themselves celebrating Jason’s career.

The Philadelphia Eagles center reportedly played his final NFL game in the 32-9 Wild Card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to multiple reports, Kelce told his teammates he’d be hanging up his cleats.

Swifties quickly paid tribute to him on social media. Two of the tributes used Swift’s “Long Live” song for the montages:

ANOTHER LONG LIVE JASON EDIT I LITERALLY CANT DO THIS ANYMORE ?❤️‍? pic.twitter.com/8wlB8OrMOS — Tiffani ? (@LavenderKelce) January 16, 2024

Swifties went from knowing nothing about football to creating fan edits of Jason Kelce. This was never on my bingo card lol https://t.co/wQvdWmItlr — mya☃️ (@myafromkc) January 16, 2024

“Never in a million years did I think I’d wake up to Swifties posting TikTok edits of Jason Kelce to honor his retirement, set to a Taylor Swift song, but here we are,” someone posted on X.

never in a million years did i think i’d one day wake up to swifties posting tiktok edits of jason kelce to honor his nfl retirement, set to a taylor swift song, but here we are ? — ✨holly⸆⸉ ? (@hollyhollssss) January 16, 2024

No one expected this. Some of the tributes were especially well done, and quite touching.

I cannot handle these edits ??? pic.twitter.com/8HTTzn6tCV — Tiffani ? (@LavenderKelce) January 16, 2024

Someone even posted: “If anybody makes an edit of Jason Kelce’s top moments in the NFL set to Taylor Swift’s “Long Live,” I will sue them for emotional damage.”

If anybody makes an edit of Jason Kelce’s top moments in the NFL set to Taylor Swift’s “Long Live,” I will sue them for emotional damage. — Erin is in her Eras era (@swiftbunnies) January 16, 2024

Jason Kelce has supported his brother’s relationship with the pop star. He said in an interview that he’s happy for his brother, but admitted she has a different level of stardom.

Nonetheless, those fans have led to many extra eyes and ears on the Kelce family.

Someone posted another edit using “You’re on Your Own, Kid.” Yes, another Swift song.

YOYOK JASON EDIT THIS IS SO SICK AND TWISTED pic.twitter.com/RblCoJ0NvH — Tiffani ? (@LavenderKelce) January 16, 2024

“I don’t know anything about football, but it was amazing to learn Jason Kelce is retiring from a Swiftie video,” wrote one fan.

i don’t know anything about football, but it was amazing to learn Jason Kelce is retiring from a swiftie video edit — sweater weather time (@zoe0joe) January 17, 2024

Congratulations on a great career, Jason Kelce. Bet you never thought a T-Swift edit would be a part of your career tribute. While some observers, including Tony Dungy, think fans are tired of the Taylor Swift coverage in NFL games, others have said that bringing in an entirely new fan base is good for the sport.

Don’t be surprised to see some of the Swifties’ work appear in a future episode of the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast.