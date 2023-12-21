Taylor Swift, center arrives at the Green game Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The addition of Taylor Swift to the NFL has been welcomed with open arms. Despite whispers of the new romance being a possible distraction, the numbers prove otherwise.

The pop star is actually good for the sport following her very public relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

According to a Marist Poll and The Kansas City Star, 70% believe Swift has positively impacted the NFL. That includes 71% of football fans, the survey said.

Here are some additional results from the poll:

80% of “Swifties” think the pop superstar is positively influencing the NFL.

Regardless of demographic group, at least a majority say Swift is beneficial to the NFL. However, women (75%) are more likely than men (64%) to have this view.

Most Americans (70%) have a positive impression of Swift. 30% have an unfavorable view of her.

Swift was pretty honest about the attention she’s received from her presence at stadiums. She is there to support Kelce, so all the camera time comes with the territory.

“I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads,” she said in an interview with Time after being named the magazine’s Person of the Year.

“There’s no ‘bad blood’ between Americans and Taylor Swift. Her favorability rating is at a level that elected officials can only dream of reaching,” said Stephanie Calvano, Director of Data Science and Technology at the Marist Institute for Public Opinion. “As Time magazine’s Person of the Year, Swift’s influence on the entertainment industry has been long documented. So, it’s not surprising that she would be just as impactful for the NFL.”

Who’s going to argue with that data?

