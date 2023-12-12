Photo credit: FS1

Patrick Mahomes now knows LeBron James and Aaron Rodgers aren’t the only elite athletes who can feel the wrath of Skip Bayless.

After suffering their third loss in four games, the Kansas City Chiefs are deflecting blame. Sunday evening against the Buffalo Bills could have been a season-defining win for Kansas City after Travis Kelce threw arguably the most impressive lateral since the late Frank Wycheck in the Music City Miracle.

But thanks to an offsides penalty, the play will be forgotten. The Chiefs have no one to blame for the loss except their own wide receiver Kadarius Toney, and no amount of finger-pointing at the referees will change that.

Monday morning on FS1’s Undisputed, Bayless chided Mahomes for being a “spoiled brat” in the way he acted toward NFL officials after the Chiefs had a potentially game-winning touchdown wiped off the board by an offsides penalty.



“Post-Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes has become the face of this league,” Bayless said. “He’s done a lot of great things. He is an all-time great player. He’s been an all-time great off the field also; role model, wise, how he carries himself, handles himself – until that moment at the end of that game.

“I was shocked by how he lost it, because silly me, I first thought he was throwing a fit about Toney being offsides! I thought he’d just lost his mind like, ‘How dare this kid do this to us and blow this game for us because we’re teetering, we’re reeling.’ But no, it was all directed at the referees. And that was spoiled brat behavior to me.”

Bayless also teased the segment where he called Mahomes a “spoiled brat” by claiming the Chiefs quarterback was “crying like a baby” after the game. Mahomes isn’t used to having things go against him on the football field. But that’s because he’s the best player in the sport, not because he’s a “spoiled brat.”

The offsides penalty spoiled a touchdown, it spoiled a win for the Chiefs, it spoiled one of the best plays of the season and a defining moment in a Hall-of-Fame career for Travis Kelce. Bummer.

But don’t blame the refs, blame Toney. Toney was offsides. And imagine the reaction out of Buffalo had the officials just let the call slide or told Toney where to line up?

Labeling Mahomes a “spoiled brat” is a classic example of Bayless taking things too far. But his overall point that the Chiefs unfairly blamed their loss on the officials wasn’t wrong.

[Undisputed]