By Andrew Bucholtz on

A famed former NFL player and broadcaster has passed away. Frank Wycheck, a tight end who shone at Maryland and then in the NFL with Washington and then the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans (where he was a key part of the Music City Miracle) and then went on to a radio broadcasting career in Nashville, passed away at 52 this weekend. 104.5 The Zone in Tennessee, one of the stations Wycheck worked for (from 2001-2017), announced his passing Sunday, passing along a statement from his PR team and family:

Wycheck’s NFL career saw him play in 155 games over 11 years, recording 505 catches for 5,126 yards and 28 touchdowns. When he retired, he was fourth all-time in receptions amongst tight ends, behind only Shannon Sharpe (815), Ozzie Newsome (662) and Kellen Winslow (541). He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection, and also was a crucial part of that January 8, 2000 “Music City Miracle,” throwing the critical lateral that set up Kevin Dyson’s 75-yard scamper for a touchdown to let the Titans beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card round.

Wycheck started his broadcasting career with 104.5 The Zone in 2001 while still playing, and became a regular morning show co-host there in 2004 after his retirement. He also started working as the Titans’ radio analyst in 2005 (with The Zone as their flagship station), and held that role and the morning show role at The Zone through 2017. He initially was supposed to be taking just a year off from the Titans radio role and was supposed to continue working as a “floater” at The Zone.

But those moves came after Wycheck discussed the issues he was having with the aftereffects of head injuries (which saw him miss calling a game in the 2016 season). There, he said he was “sure” he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), and he spoke about how he was facing everything from migraines to light sensitivity to depression. And he never returned to full-time work on the Titans’ broadcasts.

Wycheck certainly made his mark as both a player and a broadcaster. And it’s unfortunate to see him pass away this young. Here are some tributes to him from the football world Sunday:

