Dec 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Richard Sherman on the Prime Video Thursday Night Football set at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A prominent NFL media voice looks to be facing a driving under the influence charge. Fox 13 Seattle sports director Aaron Levine tweeted Washington State Patrol confirmation that Richard Sherman was booked after a DUI arrest around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Confirmed by WSP: Richard Sherman was arrested for DUI and was booked in the King County Jail around 4am. Per WSP, this under investigation so no other details can be released until the prosecutor’s office files the case. — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) February 24, 2024

Sherman played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is currently a panelist for Fox Sports’ FS1 show Undisputed (for 50-100 shows a year) and a pregame/halftime/postgame analyst for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcasts on Prime Video. He also hosts a podcast, which has been at Colin Cowherd’s The Volume since 2022. Here’s more from Fox 13’s story on his arrest:

The King County Jail roster shows Sherman was booked for DUI at 4:51 a.m. …The King County Prosecutor’s Office says it has not yet received charges for the former Seahawks star as of Saturday afternoon. …WSP says this incident is still under investigation, and no other details can be released until the Prosecutor’s Office files the case. Sherman previously pleaded guilty to first-degree negligent driving and second-degree criminal trespass, as well as speeding in a construction zone back in March 2022.

As noted there, this has not yet led to actual charges. And there’s a long way between charges and convictions. However, charges alone have led to some lost sports jobs in the past, including with former New York Mets’ general manager Zack Scott, who was placed on administrative leave and then eventually fired over DUI charges he was ultimately acquitted of. But Sherman’s Amazon colleague Marshawn Lynch joined that company in October 2022 despite a DUI charge that August (he reached a plea deal there this week that will see it reduced to reckless driving if he meets certain conditions), and there have been many other cases of sports figures who have faced DUI charges and not lost their roles.

Another notable element with Sherman is the 2021 incident (resolved in 2022), though. That saw him plead guilty to first-degree negligent driving and second-degree criminal trespass, as well as speeding in a construction zone, leading to him paying fines, receiving suspended sentences, and being under a monitoring period for two years (which is still ongoing). Here’s more on that from a March 2022 piece from Fox 13’s Curtis Crabtree:

Sherman crashed his vehicle in a construction zone before abandoning the car and continuing to the home of his in-laws in Redmond. Sherman then damaged the home while having a verbal argument through a locked door with the occupants of the house. Sherman was initially booked for residential burglary with a domestic violence component, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief. The domestic violence aspect was because of Sherman’s relationship with the people at the residence, not physical assault. The criminal mischief charge was a result of the damage he caused to the door of the residence. As conditions of his sentence, Sherman is required to have a mandatory interlock device on his vehicle. Sherman has also been ordered to attend Alcohol and Drug Information School and attend a DUI Victim’s Panel.

We’ll see what charges (if any) are ultimately laid here, and if Fox, Amazon, or The Volume take any action against Sherman as a result.

[Fox 13]