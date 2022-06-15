On Thursday, Amazon announced the latest member of its Thursday Night Football coverage on Prime Video – Richard Sherman.

495 Tackles

37 INTs

5x Pro Bowler

5x All-Pro

Super Bowl XLVIII Champion. And now he’s on our Thursday Night Football team, only on @PrimeVideo. Welcome, @RSherman_25! #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/jy90HGwVJo — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) June 14, 2022

Back in May, it was reported that Amazon and Sherman were “deep in talks” about a broadcasting role for this season.

Per a release, Sherman will be part of Amazon’s “NFL pregame, halftime, and postgame shows this coming season.” Tony Gonzalez has also been announced as part of Prime’s studio team, while Fox’s Charissa Thompson is reportedly Amazon’s choice to host. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will call the weekly package of games.

Sherman’s hiring continues Amazon’s strategy of hiring significant names for its TNF coverage. Before the report that Thompson was the choice to host TNF, several on-air personalities at NFL Network were rumored, and several other former players have been mentioned as possible analysts. Going with Michaels, Herbstreit, Gonzalez, and Sherman is certainly a star-heavy approach, and I wouldn’t expect that to change as more names are revealed by Amazon.