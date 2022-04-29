During the 2022 NFL Draft, the league announced its first game assignment of the upcoming season.

Before the New Orleans Saints picked at 11, Roger Goodell came to the podium with a pair of season ticket holders from the Chargers and Chiefs, along with Tony Gonzalez and Austin Ekeler. Goodell announced Gonzalez as a member of Amazon’s TNF coverage (which was rumored back in February), and Gonzalez announced that Week 2’s Chargers-Chiefs matchup in Kansas City would be Amazon’s TNF opener of the 2022 season.

Amazon tweeted the announcement as well.

A new era begins.@Chargers vs. @Chiefs kicks off the Prime Night of Football Sept 15, only on @PrimeVideo. #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/ZdNCWS2ucf — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) April 29, 2022

Gonzalez is no stranger to studio work, or Thursday Night Football. He had a run of several years at CBS on The NFL Today before leaving for Fox in 2017. He joined Fox’s TNF coverage in 2019, but left the company in the summer of 2021 to “focus on TV and film projects.” Less than a year later, he’s getting involved with NFL analysis once again, working the pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage for Amazon. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will call the TNF package.

Anyway, that’s a pretty nice get for Amazon’s TNF opener. Patrick Mahomes vs Justin Herbert? Alright, twist my arm.