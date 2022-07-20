Colin Cowherd’s digital network The Volume is adding another big name to its podcast roster: longtime NFL standout Richard Sherman.

Ryan Glasspiegel confirmed that news for the New York Post:

Sherman’s content is moving from Pro Football Focus to The Volume, the digital media network founded by Colin Cowherd, The Post has confirmed. “I am thrilled to partner with Colin Cowherd and his team at The Volume to take my show to new heights,” Sherman said in a statement. “I saw what The Volume was doing with Draymond Green during the NBA Finals and it fits the vision of where I see ‘The Richard Sherman Podcast’ going. I am really looking forward to providing our listeners with some great insight and a unique perspective this NFL season.”

Cowherd also offered a statement on the addition:

“Richard is one of the most provocative voices in the NFL and he’s continued to deliver that same fearless commentary as a podcaster,” Cowherd said. “We’re excited for him to join The Volume team as we build out our football vertical this season.”

Sherman is set to be part of Amazon’s Thursday Night Football studio team alongside Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, and Ryan Fitzpatrick. (And maybe even more people, who knows with Amazon.) As Sherman’s statement noted, Cowherd’s platform hosts Draymond Green’s popular podcast and is well-positioned to bring on more high-profile athletes as it continues to grow.

For an athlete like Sherman, who clearly relishes driving conversations forward, seeing how Green’s podcast shot up the charts while offering Green a place to share his own thoughts and observations in an unfiltered setting (or, really, in a setting where he controlled the filters) clearly has a lot of appeal.

It seems like a natural fit all around.

