Netflix’s docuseries Quarterback has received rave reviews and has been one of Netflix’s most popular shows since its premiere last week.

Peyton Manning announced that the show has been greenlit for a second season, and while Netflix hasn’t confirmed the news, speculation is rife about which quarterbacks could be featured in season two.

We’ve also been thinking about who could be spotlighted, and while plenty of quarterbacks across the league have compelling stories, here are the five we’d most like to see in season two of Quarterback, ordered alphabetically.

Josh Allen

Josh Allen is one of the NFL’s most popular and recognizable players, and his strong relationship with the Buffalo Bills’ fanbase and overall community would make for a compelling watch. Seeing Allen cope with the pressure of performing at a high level while attempting to bring a title to Buffalo would be enthralling. Plus, given how devoted Bills fans are, the engagement and interaction for the series would be off the charts.

Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is one of the most polarizing players in the NFL, with some fans and pundits still criticizing his arm despite his 2019 NFL MVP award. He’d be a fascinating watch on Quarterback to see how much work he puts into improving his skills and coping with the pressure to bring the Baltimore Ravens to the next level. Like Allen, Jackson also has a strong relationship with the local community, which could add another element to his segments.

Jordan Love

Unlike Allen and Jackson, Jordan Love isn’t an established NFL quarterback. He’s thrown just 83 passes in the league since he was drafted in 2020, and is taking over for a legend in Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers. If you want to talk about pressure and intrigue, Love is where you would have to start. Love is having an unbelievable amount thrust onto his shoulders this season, and watching him cope with handling the expectations from one of the NFL’s most historic franchises would be incredible.

Dak Prescott

This is a layup. Dak Prescott is the starting quarterback for one of the country’s most popular sports teams, and while he’s been quite good across his season years in the NFL, he hasn’t been able to get the Dallas Cowboys over the hump. Prescott is a frequent target of talking heads on both sports TV and sports radio, and how he handles the (at times) over-the-top criticism while still doing his best would be fascinating.

Bryce Young

And now for something completely different: a rookie quarterback, the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, experiencing his first season in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers aren’t the sexiest team in the league, and expectations aren’t set too high for Bryce Young in his debut season, but focusing on a young, inexperienced quarterback would take this season in a new direction. It would be less about Young *playing* quarterback, and would focus more on Young *learning* how to play quarterback in the NFL. There would inevitably be plenty of bumps, bruises, and learning moments, and that would provide an intriguing look at an NFL quarterback’s early days in the league.