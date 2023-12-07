Credit: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

Mina Kimes once wrote a definitive profile of Aaron Rodgers for ESPN The Magazine (RIP), taking NFL fans into the mind of one of the best quarterbacks ever to play.

Kimes was asked about his transformation in the public eye on Thursday’s Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and expressed her view that Rodgers’ behavior can be attributed to the very relatable habit of spending too much time on the internet.

“People do change,” Kimes said. “I don’t want to speculate about Rodgers, but when you hear him talk and the things he’s talking about, he’s obviously someone who’s very online in a way that I think is very unique to our time right now in the world.”

However, Kimes added that she’s far from a Rodgers expert based on spending a few days reporting on him several years ago.

“It’s someone I spent less than 24 hours with,” Kimes said. “It’s something as a writer that you have to come to terms with. You do these magazine stories, and you try to get to know someone, but ultimately, you don’t really know them. That’s something that’s been proven time and time again in guys that I’ve profiled, not just Rodgers.”

In the ESPN profile, Kimes caught Rodgers at a fascinating time. She documented his breakup with actress Olivia Munn, his fraying relationship with his immediate family, and a moment when he felt extremely misunderstood. The 2017 story gained attention because Rodgers chose to record their sit-down interview to ensure Kimes did not take him out of context.

Perhaps Kimes saw some of Rodgers’ evolution coming. After all, there are tons of studies linking conspiratorial beliefs (the “c-word,” as Rodgers calls it) to loneliness and internet rabbit holes, especially for younger men.

Either way, Rodgers is more antagonistic and cold in public appearances now than ever.

[The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on YouTube]