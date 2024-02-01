Photo Credit: Bleacher Report

One of the more bizarre feuds to begin 2024 has taken place between perhaps the most famous Cowboys fan, Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, and Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons. And at the moment, it looks like the beef between the two has no end in sight.

This feud originally started after the Cowboys’ premature postseason exit at the hands of the Green Bay Packers in their NFC Wild Card matchup earlier this month.

Bayless, clearly frustrated with his team’s effort, decided to call out Parsons in part due to his podcasting potentially taking away from his focus on the game.

Can't wait for Micah Parsons' podcast tomorrow. That's what he does best. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 15, 2024

This prompted a response from Parsons on social media, with the three-time Pro-Bowler calling Bayless a “fake Cowboys fan”.

You just a hating ass mf who mad I ain’t want to do your show?! Where was all this when you were on my nuts wanting me to come on your show every Tuesday!! You lame asf skip real shit, fake ass cowboys fan!! https://t.co/gVHOSwoR4Y — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 19, 2024

Bayless finally responded to this on his show, Undisputed on FS1, after a bout with COVID that he strangely blamed the Cowboys for, essentially trying to blame Parsons’ podcasting for the team’s poor performance in the playoffs.

This has led to Parsons firing back at Bayless on his Bleacher Report podcast, The Edge, on Wednesday.

“You got guys like Skip (Bayless) that just talk so crazy out on the media just because they can. Skip, I have never once asked you to hype me up or do anything like that. You did that because you saw what I was doing on the field. I’ve never wanted you to jump on my coattails. You are the one that wanted me on your show.

“I wanted to do my own route because of your bad ties because of who you are. I did not want to be partnered with you, point blank simple. So you can drive whatever narrative or whatever you want to be. A person who has been an All-Pro for three years. However you want to put it, I guess I’m not that guy and I have to do more to be a guy, whatever narrative you want to drive that boat.”

Micah Parsons responds to Skip Bayless' criticism ? (via The Edge with @MicahhParsons11) pic.twitter.com/JZo6b93O3u — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 31, 2024

It is a bit strange for Bayless to single out Parsons in the first place on social media. Parsons is only one player and there were pretty clearly a number of different factors that went into the postseason loss.

It could even stem from Parsons no-showing for an Undisputed appearance back in September after he was originally expected to be a regular guest of the show throughout the season.

Whatever the reason for the animosity, it seems to be clear that these two will not be working together on anything anytime soon.

[Bleacher Report on Twitter/X]