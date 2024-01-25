Photo credit: The Skip Bayless Show

Skip Bayless has COVID, so naturally, the Undisputed host used it as means to craft another Dallas Cowboys hot take.

Even national sports debate shows have cut down on featuring the Cowboys this week as the NFL’s conference title games loom. But Bayless just can’t help himself. Why let the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers have all the attention when there’s always a Cowboys angle to find? And on the latest episode of The Skip Bayless Show, the FS1 personality found his oddest angle yet, sharing that he recently tested positive for COVID and his beloved Cowboys are to blame.

.@RealSkipBayless has been doing Undisputed from home lately, why? pic.twitter.com/xrzic33dBt — The Skip Bayless Show (@SkipBaylessShow) January 25, 2024



“I’ve been doing Undisputed from home,” Bayless noted on his podcast. “That’s because, I have COVID. Once again, for my second time, I have COVID. Maybe, if you want to be a little more in depth about it, I caught Cowboy COVID last week. My theory is, that the Dallas Cowboys destroyed me to such a point, to such a depth that they shredded my immune system just the way my defense got shredded by Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers.

“I was so down, I was so low that I was even more susceptible than ever to COVID,” Bayless surmised. “I actually got boosted…six weeks ago? I got the latest Moderna booster, but my immune system was so low, so shattered, so shredded by my Dallas Cowboys that I caught Cowboy COVID.”

If Jerry Jones didn’t send get well soon flowers to Bayless yet, maybe he will after learning what the Cowboys put their self-portrayed premier fan though in recent weeks. We certainly hope Bayless recovers from his latest bout with COVID, and considering he’s been able to continue co-hosting Undisputed from home, it seems like he’s handling the virus just fine. But in terms of dealing with the Cowboys? The man is not well.

The Dallas Cowboys deserve blame for hogging the airwaves on sports debate shows, they do not deserve blame for Skip’s positive COVID test.

