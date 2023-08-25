Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Former New England Patriots Julian Edelman is honored during halftime against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Julian Edelman is Fox’s latest NFL analyst.

On Thursday, the network announced Edelman would be joining the cast of Fox NFL Kickoff, airing at 11 a.m. ET each NFL Sunday on Fox.

Edelman joins host Charissa Thompson, Michael Vick, Charles Woodson, and insider Peter Schrager on the pregame show.

Rob Gronkowski rejoined Fox NFL Kickoff last October but wasn’t mentioned in Fox’s release about this year’s lineup. Cooper Manning, a contributor on the show for several years, also isn’t mentioned, nor are Colin Cowherd and Dave Wannstedt.

Both Fox and Edelman touted his hiring.

“We are thrilled to welcome Julian Edelman to the FOX Sports family,” Zager said. “His passion for the game, experience as a Super Bowl champion, and ability to connect with fans will unquestionably make him a valuable addition to our team, both on and off the screen.” […] “Joining FOX Sports is a dream come true,” Edelman said. “I grew up watching the NFL on FOX on Sundays, and now being an analyst for FOX NFL KICKOFF feels full circle. Twelve years in this league has given me insight and opinions that I’m eager to share alongside the talented FOX NFL cast and crew.”

As for Edelman, he was a member of the Inside the NFL team in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The show was dropped by Paramount+ earlier this year and landed at The CW, which was reported to be seeking new hosts and producers for the show this fall.

Following the addition of Edelman, we’ll see what’s next for Fox’s NFL lineup and whether or not any of the personalities previously featured on Fox NFL Kickoff will be featured on any of the network’s other NFL programming.

