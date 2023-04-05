An NFL studio staple that has seen its relevance fade over the years will be searching for a new home in 2023.

Per the Sports Business Journal, Paramount+ is not bringing Inside the NFL back this fall.

The news was confirmed by a Paramount+ spokesperson, who told the following to SBJ.

“Inside the NFL will not return to Paramount+ next season. We thank the talented production teams at NFL Films, CBS Sports and Showtime Sports, along with the exceptional on-air talent, for their outstanding contributions over the years.”

After three decades at HBO, Inside the NFL moved to Showtime in 2008. In 2021, it moved again, joining the Paramount+ lineup. But after a pair of seasons on the streaming platform, it won’t be returning for a third year.

The NFL also confirmed the decision, and said the league is shopping the program to a variety of possible ouetls.

“As one of the longest running sports shows on TV, we thank HBO and Showtime/CBS for providing a home for ‘Inside the NFL’ for more than 40 years. We’re excited for the continued evolution of this iconic program with a new partner as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL season.”

SBJ mentions Amazon, Apple TV+, ESPN, NBC, Netflix, and YouTube as possible homes.

Ultimately, I wouldn’t be shocked if Inside the NFL landed with a new partner, if only because of the brand’s cache. However, in the world of the 24/7 news cycle, immediate highlights on social media, and takes coming out of every angle, I wonder how relevant Inside the NFL still is today.

[Sports Business Journal]