Rob Gronkowski may or may not ever return to the NFL as a player, but for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season, he’ll be an on-air analyst for Fox, appearing on Fox NFL Sunday and Fox NFL Kickoff.

While Fox made their own announcement about the new gig, Gronk made it official with a playful tweet of his own.

This will be Gronkowski’s second stint in the Fox studio, having joined the NFL team in 2019 after he ended his time with the New England Patriots.

While the longtime NFL tight end retired following the 2021-22 NFL season, speculation has run rampant that he might still return, just as he did when he joined former Patriots teammate Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Still, to his credit, he has insisted that his playing career is over, for what it’s worth.

As always, Gronk has a lot of irons in a lot of fires. Along with his Fox gig, he recently dabbled in UFC commentary for ESPN, he hosted “Gronk Beach” at the 2022 NFL Draft, he’s always a possibility to show up at the next major WWE event, and he might continue to host award shows as he did with this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards.

Assuming his playing career is truly done, Gronk stands at five Super Bowl victories, four All-Pro nods, and is sixth in all-time receiving yards at tight end (9,286) and third in career touchdowns (92).

