If we’ve learned anything this year, it’s that Philadelphia’s professional athletes really pay attention to local sports talk radio.

Earlier this year, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper said that he felt inspired to hit a home run after listening to “Chuck from Mt. Airy” wax poetic about the team on 94 WIP.

Now, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce says that head coach Nick Sirianni played a 94 WIP call from “Peter in Lehigh Valley” that recently went viral when the police officer cut his Dallas Cowboys screed short to pull someone over.

Here’s Jason Kelce shouting out Peter the cop (@AussuxCreative) for his call on the @WIPMiddayShow, which the Eagles used in a team meeting before the Cowboys game. (@newheightshow) pic.twitter.com/iNvJlJqve5 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 8, 2023

“I got Peter the cop from Lehigh Valley,” Kelce said on his New Heights Podcast with brother Travis Kelce. “Obviously, the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry is highly heralded and anticipated in the Philadelphia area. One of the fans left a clip on SportsRadio WIP that was so epic we had to share it in a team meeting. He put this out there to let guys know how important this game is in Philadelphia and did not disappoint.”

“I wonder what he did, he run a traffic light?” Travis responded. “He probably just had a f***ing Cowboys f***ing bumper sticker.”