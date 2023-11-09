Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) has words with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark (33) Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
If we’ve learned anything this year, it’s that Philadelphia’s professional athletes really pay attention to local sports talk radio.

Earlier this year, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper said that he felt inspired to hit a home run after listening to “Chuck from Mt. Airy” wax poetic about the team on 94 WIP.

Now, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce says that head coach Nick Sirianni played a 94 WIP call from “Peter in Lehigh Valley” that recently went viral when the police officer cut his Dallas Cowboys screed short to pull someone over.

“I got Peter the cop from Lehigh Valley,” Kelce said on his New Heights Podcast with brother Travis Kelce. “Obviously, the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry is highly heralded and anticipated in the Philadelphia area. One of the fans left a clip on SportsRadio WIP that was so epic we had to share it in a team meeting. He put this out there to let guys know how important this game is in Philadelphia and did not disappoint.”

“I wonder what he did, he run a traffic light?” Travis responded. “He probably just had a f***ing Cowboys f***ing bumper sticker.”

“Getting it done with a WIP rant for the ages on the Cowboys as well as doing a service to our community,” Jason added. “That was iconic and it definitely got us fired up and excited to play the Dallas Cowboys. Way to go Peter!”

The Eagles made Peter proud, holding on to get a 28-23 win over the Cowboys on Sunday. With the victory, the Eagles moved to 8-1 while Dallas dropped to 5-3, providing Philly with a cushion as they try to win the NFC East for the second straight season.

Peter also responded to finding out that the Eagles listened to his call.

In case you missed it you can listen to Peter’s epic anti-Cowboys rant in its full glory here:

