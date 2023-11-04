Feb 8, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; A Philadelphia police officer tosses a football into the crowds along the Super Bowl LII Championship parade route on broad street. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

You’ve heard of countless sports figures being pulled over during radio interviews, but have you ever heard of a police officer casually pulling over someone while calling into a midday sports radio show to rant? Well, now you have.

If this isn’t the most Philadelphia sports radio thing to ever happen, well we don’t know what to tell you.

Peter in Lehigh Valley was on duty when he called into 94 WIP’s midday show with Hugh Douglas and Joe Giglio. The law enforcement officer, who is obviously a huge Philadelphia sports fan, went on a tirade that accurately described his hatred of the Dallas Cowboys, who are set to play his beloved Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here is some of the rant via The New York Post:

“I have never hated anything more than I hate the Dallas Cowboys. Ever. The only game I look forward to any year, 365 days, all four major sports, is the Dallas-Eagles game in Philly. We need to bring this back. I hate the Cowboys. Everyone who loves the Eagles, should hate the Cowboys. Hate them, despise them, including the players. [Eagles head coach Nick] Sirianni’s a motivator. He’s about the culture. He needs to bring that back. He’s gotta get the team up, the players up, to hate the Cowboys. Hit them in the face. Knee them in the glory-holes, as Jerry [Jones] would say. You’ve got to bring that culture back. You’ve got to get them…Sorry, I’m pulling someone over.”

Peter the cop casually pulling someone over while ranting about the Cowboys on the @WIPMiddayShow is gold. "I've never hated anything more than I've hated the Dallas Cowboys…Sorry pulling someone over—this is not just a game. This year especially, it's the division!" ? pic.twitter.com/dRvmc6ME29 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 3, 2023

“Sorry, I’m pulling someone over,” may be an all-time sports radio caller line.

Credit to Peter in Lehigh Valley for his ability to multitask, making sure that the rules of roadways in The Valley were being followed, as he went on an anti-Cowboys rant. You can audibly hear sirens in the background, as Peter wastes no time in continuing in rant, even though he is in the process of pulling someone over.

“We officially have my new favorite caller,” Giglio said later on the 94 WIP Midday Show via Audcay.

“That’s pretty cool we’ve got cops listening to the show while they’re working,” Douglas said. “That’s pretty dope.”

Peter in Lehigh Valley may be our new favorite sports radio caller, as Philadelphia sports fans, who received the wrath of Mark Schlereth earlier this week, never cease to amaze.

