If you have lived in or visited the greater Philadelphia area, you know there’s an explicit chant where Phildelphians establish that nobody likes them, and they also don’t care. Well, you can add Mark Schlereth to the list.

Schlereth was on the call for Fox’s broadcast of the Philadelphia Eagles 38-31 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 8. To no one’s surprise, he saw his mentions filled on Twitter/X with Eagles fans criticizing him for being a ” freakin’ homer,” as he received a warm Philly welcome from the faithful.

“People in Philly are miserable anyhow. Like that’s what they do,” Schlereth said on his Stinkin’ Truth Podcast on Monday. “I appreciate Philly. I like Philly fans because they’re 7-1 and everything with their organization is wrong right now.”

Schlereth’s co-host Mike Evans — not the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver — suggested that the fans were still bitter from the Phillies losing the National League Championship Series in 7 games to the Arizona Diamondbacks

‘”Your football team – Go Birds – is 7-1,” Schlereth continued. “A Philly fan is like this: for every cloud, they can find the feces lining. They’re just like ‘Hey, there’s a cloud. I wonder what the crap lining is in that thing.'”

As he shared the leftovers that didn’t make it into his broadcast of Sunday’s game, Schlereth offered another take on the Eagles and their fans on Tuesday’s edition of his podcast.

“I think ultimately, I think a lot of Philadelphia Eagles fans are like mad at me,” he said.

We aren’t sure what was Schlereth’s first guess that he wasn’t well-liked by Philly fans, perhaps it was being bombarded by hate-filled tweets during Sunday’s game. And yet, he didn’t let that get in the way of praising the team from top to bottom. Schlereth tipped his cap to Eagles’ general manager Howie Roseman and heaped praise on A.J. Brown, Jordan Mailata, and Landon Dickerson.

With just over three minutes to go on Tuesday’s episode of his podcast, Schlereth was asked by his co-host, Evans, if he had a parting message for Eagles fans.

“Pound sand, I hate you,” Schlereth jokingly said, before actually offering a final message.

“I appreciate you guys. I appreciate your passion,” he added. “Settle down. Your Eagles are a damn good football team, but they are going through a gauntlet right now. We’re gonna find out about these Eagles.”

And Schlereth sure found out about their fans over the weekend.

[Barrett Sports Media via Audacy]