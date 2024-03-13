Feb 7, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Greg Olsen at Fox Sports media day at the Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Olsen’s broadcasting future has been in flux for much of the last year due to Fox signing Tom Brady to a massive contract to serve as the network’s top NFL analyst.

With Brady set to join Fox’s broadcast lineup in the fall, Olsen is the odd man out going into the 2024 season. However, it doesn’t seem like he’s looking to leave the network.

In an interview with the Charlotte Observer, Olsen said he’s still under contract with Fox and will “still get to call some of the best games of the NFL slate,” though he said he’ll be working “on a different crew.”

“We’re still working through all of that,” Olsen said. “Right now, I’m still under contract with FOX. So obviously that’s still on the table to go back and call games with FOX, albeit on a different crew, assuming that Tom, obviously, is going to come. We’ll sort that out through the rest of the offseason in the spring. Still under contract with them, still get to call some of the best games of the NFL slate. And obviously my goal is never going to change. I want to get back to calling Super Bowls and NFC championship games and the premier matchups of every week like I have done the last two years, and we’ll see what opportunities arise to try to make that a reality.”

Olsen’s work alongside Kevin Burkhardt has received rave reviews over the last year and he hasn’t let Brady’s impending entrance into the booth shake his game. Olsen has been adamant about his desire to call top games, whether at Fox or another network.

In September, Olsen said he hadn’t heard from Fox about the network’s plans for the 2024 NFL season. His comments to the Observer seemingly indicate his future is still unclear. Last year, it was reported that Olsen’s contract had an out clause if a top job at another network was available, but there don’t appear to be any openings at other networks six months out from the start of the 2024 season.

As we approach the 2024 season, we should receive more clarity about Olsen’s role at Fox. For now, we’re in the same place we’ve been in over the last year-plus – largely in the dark.

[Charlotte Observer]