Where will Greg Olsen be calling football games next season?

That’s the big question for him and Fox as they head into an offseason full of questions, concerns, and dilemmas. As the arrival of Tom Brady looms, it remains unclear if Olsen will move to another booth, head to the studio, or potentially even find a new home at another network that would love to have him.

Olsen has long said that he isn’t worried about Brady’s arrival and how it will impact his role, perhaps in large part because he’s received so much praise for his work with Kevin Burkhardt that he’s going to be a hot commodity in the years ahead.

“We’ve been planning for that for two years. We knew when we took the job that Brady was there whenever he was going to decide to come,” Olsen told The Athletic Tuesday. “But the one thing I will say is I’m damn proud of what we did for two years. I don’t know any crew — from (Kevin) Burkhardt to Erin (Andrews) and Tom (Rinaldi) to our producer, our whole truck — I don’t know if anyone produces a better football game than we do.”

While Olsen has essentially said that for months now, it’s worth noting that he also told The Athletic he planned to look at “the entire spectrum of opportunities” with Fox and other networks, implying that the door is very much open for potential moves to other networks, though there don’t seem to be too many open spots worth jumping for at the moment (though, depending on how CBS’ Super Bowl LVII broadcast goes, that could change).

“It’s hard to predict how all that plays out,” Olsen told The Athletic. “But my end goal is to call premiere games at the top of the ladder and that pursuit won’t change regardless of what happens this next year with my current role.”

Olsen seems to be making it clear that he knows his value and if Fox decides to demote him to the B team, there’s a very limited amount of time he’s willing to accept that.

