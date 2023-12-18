Photo credit: Fox

Anything Travis Kelce can do in the rain, his good buddy-turned-girlfriend and maybe soon-to-be wife, Taylor Swift, can do better.

Kelce had five catches for 28 yards and no touchdowns during the Kansas City Chiefs 27-17 win over the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon. His subpar stat line could have easily been bolstered, but Kelce uncharacteristically dropped a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes.

No way Taylor Swift is this merciless pic.twitter.com/MHD87BU7Kj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 18, 2023



“Touchdown off his hands, she’s not happy,” play-by-play voice Joe Davis said as the Fox broadcast panned to Taylor Swift for her reaction after the drop. “It has started to sprinkle a little bit. Taylor Swift saying, ‘I’ve done concerts here in a downpour, you gotta catch that!'”

Despite being Mahomes’ most relied-upon target, Kelce didn’t catch that, joining what has been an epidemic of drops this season for the Chiefs and their wide receiver core. Maybe the rain played a role in Kelce’s drop, but as Davis noted, that might not be a good enough excuse for Swift. Personally, I refuse to believe the superstar musical artist would be that merciless toward Kelce, but she has already proved rain is no problem for her.

Swift famously performed a rain-soaked show for three and a half hours at Gillette Stadium in May as part of The Eras Tour. New England fans may have appreciated it at the time, but they didn’t show it on Sunday when they mercilessly booed Swift at Gillette.

However, one person who did appreciate Swift’s persistence in the rain was Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who lauded her rain-soaked concert earlier this year.

“I saw a little bit of Taylor,” Belichick admitted to WEEI over the summer. “That was pretty impressive. She’s tough, man. She just stood out there and played right through it.”

Belichick sought out Kelce after the game to offer a few private words to the tight end amid an awkwardly long handshake. Everyone assumes the exchange was a display of respect, but if Belichick thinks Swift is tough for playing through a monsoon, wonder how the future Hall of Fame head coach feels about Kelce dropping a touchdown pass amid a few raindrops.

[Fox]