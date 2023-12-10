Tony Romo on CBS Photo credit: CBS
Did Tony Romo just break the biggest celebrity story of the year involving Travis Kelce and girlfriend Taylor Swift?

No, he did not, although the CBS Sports NFL analyst made an hilarious mistake during Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game.

After Kelce made a catch during the first half, Romo started analyzing the play. When the producer cut to an image of Swift cheering, Romo, clearly on autopilot, said, “As you see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience — or I’m sorry, girlfriend.”

Romo chuckled and broadcast partner Jim Nantz responded with a quick “Not yet.”

While Romo quickly corrected his mistake, here’s something to ponder: Romo is legendary for his ability to predict the future, uncannily predicting plays and scores.

What if he’s got some insight into the Kelce-Swift relationship?

Romo has endured his share of criticism for his sometimes quirky behavior, involving strange noisesexclamationsweird metaphors, and awkward moments.

But nobody was criticizing Romo’s honest misstep Sunday. Fans checking in on X/Twitter thought it was really funny.

