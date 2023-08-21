Bill Belichick during press conference

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wants his football players to be more like Taylor Swift and toughen up.

We already knew asking Belichick about football history was one way to get the notoriously irritable interviewee to open up while speaking to the media. But during a radio interview with WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show Monday morning, Belichick proved he has at least one more soft spot, and that’s reserved for Taylor Swift.

Breaking: Bill Belichick is (unofficially) a Swiftie. pic.twitter.com/VoY3r3lyxJ — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) August 21, 2023



“I saw a little bit of Taylor,” Belichick admitted before noting her ability to perform in the rain. “That was pretty impressive. She’s tough, man. She just stood out there and played right through it.”

Swift famously played a rain-soaked show for three and a half hours at Gillette Stadium in May. Monday was Belichick’s first appearance on The Greg Hill Show since last season, which is why the Patriots coach is just fawning over Swift’s May show now.

Belichick wouldn’t definitively declare whether he was “officially” a Swiftie, claiming not to know what qualifies a person as a Swiftie. “What does that mean, like you have a sweatshirt or something?” Belichick asked. While the 71-year-old NFL coach may not have admitted to owning a sweatshirt, Belichick did admit he has a favorite song.

“Well look, I’m definitely on the ‘you gotta calm down,” Belichick said, referencing Swift’s You Need to Calm Down. “That’s pretty good. You gotta calm down. There’s a lot of times when that’s very appropriate. Just gotta calm down.”

Oh yeah, he might not wear the sweatshirt, but Belichick is a Swiftie. Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised anymore about who is a Taylor Swift fan. The previously assumed demographics of Swifties have officially been broken during The Eras Tour and Belichick furthered that Monday morning on WEEI.

[WEEI]