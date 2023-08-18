Photo credit: The Stephen A. Smith Show

Stephen A. Smith revealed himself to be a Taylor Swift fan, as the previously assumed demographics of Swifties continue to be challenged during The Eras Tour.

If you’re surprised by Smith’s Taylor Swift fandom, it sounds like he was too. On the latest episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the First Take host explained that his daughters urged him to take them and their friends to a Swift concert. And while Smith reluctantly dropped 20 grand on the tickets, he ultimately gave in and now he’s eagerly waiting for the opportunity to see Swift in concert again.

Folks…this may surprise you…from me…but Taylor Swift is the greatest… pic.twitter.com/LPWqxHg8tu — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 18, 2023



“I have two daughters. Teenagers have friends,” Smith said. “And so, when your dad is perceived as having money and you got daughters that opened their mouths and promises them that daddy’s going to get them tickets…ladies and gentlemen I had to get ten tickets. Them damn things was $2,000 a piece. Two times ten is $20,000!”

But Smith wasn’t going to drop $20,000 without seeing what all the rage surrounding The Eras Tour was about for himself. At least Smith got to see a concert, unlike his First Take cohort Chris “Mad Dog” Russo. While Russo was furiously sitting at a Lionel Richie concert last week, only to be told the event was being canceled, Smith was having the time of his life boppin’ to Taylor Swift.

“That’s the best concert I’ve ever been to in my life,” Smith said. “Excuse my language, but that sh*t was off the chain. Taylor Swift brought the damn house down. I was jamming to Taylor Swift! She was sensational. I’d pay to see her again. Seriously, I’m not joking. She was a superstar that night. That girl is special.”

Maybe Stephen A. Smith is Taylor Swift’s newest fan. Or maybe, Smith wouldn’t dare say anything critical about a superstar musical artist with a rabid fanbase after the outrage he drew from Rihanna fans. Earlier this year, Smith claimed he’d rather see Beyoncé perform at the Super Bowl than Rihanna. Luckily for Smith, he won’t have to make a similar judgment after Swift already declined an invite to perform at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

