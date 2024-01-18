Photo credit: The Herd

Bored of seeing Aaron Rodgers get mocked for his takes on ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’ Colin Cowherd claimed the quarterback isn’t even smart in a football sense.

Rodgers already serves up enough content for his critics to lash out at. But even the quarterback’s most fervent critics would seemingly have to agree he has a pretty high football IQ. And then Colin Cowherd entered the ring.

“Forget about his vaccine and political opinions, Aaron’s football IQ isn’t very high,” Cowherd said on his Wednesday afternoon Fox Sports Radio show.

If only we could just forget about his vaccine and political opinions, unfortunately you can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube. And for that, Rodgers deserves to be called out. He has incessantly mocked Dr. Fauci, recklessly attributed Jimmy Kimmel to a convicted offender, spewed conspiracy theories, and attacked the “woke establishment” and “alphabet gangsters.” But do we really need to pile on by alleging he doesn’t know football?

Just to be clear, this was not a case of Cowherd misspeaking. He uttered the words “Aaron’s football IQ isn’t very high” twice during Wednesday’s ‘The Herd.’ Cowherd actually believes the take. At least until he flip-flops to claim Rodgers is the smartest quarterback in the league. Should he somehow lead the Jets back to the playoffs for the first time in 14 years next season? You never know.

But on Wednesday, Cowherd supported his claim by pointing to the fact that Rodgers left the Green Bay Packers for the New York Jets, a damaged franchise with a defensive head coach and the 31st-ranked offense. Cowherd cited Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson as quarterbacks who made better decisions when selecting new teams to play on. Yes, Russell Wilson, the quarterback who was just kicked to the curb by Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos.

“Be careful about just judging results,” Cowherd continued. “Are the choices your financial advisor makes, your attorney makes, your family, your wife, your husband, are the choices good? Results vary. Who the hell knew we were gonna have a pandemic? Stock market crashes, things change! But when I look at Aaron Rodgers, was it delusion? Or just narcissism and hubris?”

The guy is a Super Bowl champion and four-time NFL MVP. Even when unbecoming headlines are plastered across the internet featuring Aaron Rodgers’ name, it’s never spawned by his football IQ. Just like most of us will trust doctors for medical advice before seeking a quarterback’s opinion, everyone should depend on Rodgers’ football judgment before Cowherd’s.

