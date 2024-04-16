Credit: The Pat McAfee Show

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has accomplished many things in his abbreviated NFL career, on and off the field.

The 49ers quarterback and former Mr. Irrelevant joined The Pat McAfee Show this week. During Tuesday’s episode, Pat McAfee and Purdy bantered about a variety of topics. During their discussion, Purdy revealed that he rescued a reporter from a coyote. Seriously. McAfee recalled the story, saying it took place on-site at a John Deere commercial shoot.

“You saved a reporter from a coyote during a John Deere shoot?” McAfee asked Purdy. “A coyote started tracking down a local CBS reporter and her dog,” McAfee explained before pushing to a video. Hilariously, McAfee pointed out a typo on the CBS graphic that read “Prudy.”

You SAVED a reporter from a coyote‼️ "I can't believe that was a real thing but I can confirm that did happen" ~ @brockpurdy13 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/JU9HQ0Cx0L — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 16, 2024

“You saved a life; you saved a dog. You shot a John Deere tractor in San Francisco. You’re pick 262, leading a team to the Super Bowl in your second year. You’re a magic man, Brock,” McAfee said.

Purdy responded, “Appreciate you guys. Yeah, I can’t believe that was a real thing. But she walked by, and then, sure enough, she said she was a news anchor. I’m like, ‘Dude, I just saved a news anchor’s life from getting eaten by a coyote. It’s real, man, I can confirm it.”

Purdy and McAfee agreed that seeing a coyote in San Francisco was unusual. It appears that the Niners quarterback was just as unaware of their presence as anyone.

“[…] We’re shooting this commercial by a hill on the outside of the city and I see this thing trotting by and it had a long tail, and I was like ‘Bro, it looks like a mini wolf,'” Purdy added. “No one was going to scream, and I was like ‘alright’ and so I screamed, and I was like ‘yo this coyote’ and that thing went running off.”

Thankfully, Purdy was in the right place at the right time.

