Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN has been pursuing Bill Belichick for some time, though the former New England Patriots head coach has made it increasingly clear that he doesn’t want to do a studio show. Last month, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported that the Worldwide Leader “could combine” with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and NFL Films to secure a broadcasting role that he strongly covets.

And thanks to some strong reporting from ESPN.com’s Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham, and Jeremy Fowler, Belichick is reportedly expected to sign a deal with Manning’s Omaha Productions, which produces ManningCast during Monday Night Football, alongside a litany of original content. The Worldwide Leader recently extended its contract with the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback’s production company through 2034.

As for Belichick, the reporting suggests that joining Omaha Productions is a way to remain involved and bide time, as he aims to return to head coaching in some capacity after the 2024 NFL season. According to the encompassing ESPN report, Belichick is believed to be holding the line until next January for openings on teams he has “told confidants he would be interested in coaching,” which are the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, and Dallas Cowboys.

But there remain questions about whether the former Giants defensive coordinator will have an opportunity to return to the NFC East. In any event, it will be interesting to see what his analyst role will look like on the ManningCast, as it could become slightly awkward if he breaks down the games of any of the aforementioned teams.

As of now, though, a TV role for Belichick appears to be imminent.

[ESPN]