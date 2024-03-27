Screen grab: ESPN College GameDay

At least when it comes to the 2024 NFL season, Bill Belichick’s future appears to be in broadcasting.

But while it remains unclear what position the 6-time Super Bow champion head coach might be interested in playing on television, his new role may now be coming into focus.

According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, ESPN has been “pursuing” Belichick, who mutually parted ways with the New England Patriots following the 2023 season. The 71-year-old, however, is “disinclined to be part of a regular studio show, according to officials briefed on the talks.”

That Belichick isn’t interested in being on a pregame panel isn’t necessarily surprising, but it does make ESPN the most obvious suitor for his services. As noted by Marchand, “ESPN could combine with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and NFL Films to secure the legendary coach for a broadcasting role.”

Additionally, Pat McAfee — on multiple occasions — has made public pitches for Belichick to be a regular guest on his ESPN program throughout the NFL season.

“Speaking of Bill Belichick, what does his future look like? We will talk about that. I am — yes, is the answer,” McAfee said last month. “Know that I am trying my best to get Bill Belichick on this program at least once a week going forward. Just at least once a week going forward into football season. Could you imagine us peppering Bill Belichick every single week throughout an entire football season? That’s if he wants to get into the media world and if he would want to be on our particular program. There’s a chance he says no way.”

The idea of Belichick joining Omaha Productions — whether it be as a part of the ‘ManningCast’ or his own vehicle — in addition to make regular appearances on The Pat McAfee Show is certainly intriguing. And such a setup could help account for the most obvious concern regarding Belichick’s foray into the media: that it will likely only be a short-term deal.

[The Athletic]