Once Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots separated, everyone had the same thought: “When is he going into broadcasting?”

While 2024 could still be likely, it doesn’t sound like it would be a long-term move.

Belichick may have gone in and out of the 2024 NFL coaching cycle, but as far as 2025 goes? Apparently that could be the sweet spot.

During Super Bowl LVIII coverage on Sunday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero provided a significant update on Belichick’s next move.

“The expectation right now within the [NFL], is (Bill) Belichick is coaching somewhere come 2025,” Pelissero said on NFL Network. “Shortly after the Falcons opted to hire Raheem Morris over Belichick several weeks ago, multiple owners reached out to Belichick about next year’s hiring cycle.”

As the cycle continued on without Belichick creating a presence, the broadcasting buzz emerged. NBC’s Mike Tirico waxed poetic about Belichick and what he can bring to the table. There were even general expectations that he would take the job and that “every network” would want him.

Should Bill enter the media foray, you then have to wonder if it would be a short run. If that’s the case, then you wonder: Would he take a one-year job in media before going back to coaching? Or would he instead just take the year off and move on?

We aren’t quite sure, but this update suggests a lot of moving and shaking is still to come.

[Awful Announcing]