Scree grab: The Pat McAfee Show

While this offseason’s NFL coaching carousel may have stopped without Bill Belichick having a seat, the former 6-time Super Bowl champion head coach is still a wanted man.

With potential shakeups coming to each of the league’s affiliated networks in the months ahead, it would hardly be a surprise to see Belichick have a presence in the media throughout the 2024 NFL season. But while it remains to be seen whether “The Hoodie” will wind up at CBS, Fox, NBC or elsewhere, Pat McAfee is already publicly recruiting the former New England Patriots head coach for a weekly spot.

“Speaking of Bill Belichick, what does his future look like? We will talk about that. I am — yes, is the answer,” McAfee said while mimicking raising his hand. “For all the people out there, Axelrod and the boys, know that I am trying my best to get Bill Belichick on this program at least once a week going forward. Just at least once a week going forward into football season. Could you imagine us peppering Bill Belichick every single week throughout an entire football season? That’s if he wants to get into the media world and if he would want to be on our particular program. There’s a chance he says no way.”

Could we be seeing a weekly Bill Belichick segment on The Pat McAfee Show next season? "Having a chance to pick that brain through an entire football season would be a dream come true. Know that I am throwing my hat into the ring in a big way." pic.twitter.com/gBBCSVknsf — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 13, 2024

This isn’t the first time McAfee has publicly recruited Belichick this offseason. And despite his skepticism, the idea of Belichick doing weekly spots on The Pat McAfee Show is hardly far fetched. As the former All-Pro punter noted, the two have even already begun to build a rapport with each other thanks to Belichick’s appearance as a celebrity guest picker on ESPN’s College GameDay last fall.

“He was fantastic,” McAfee said. “We had a chance to talk a little s*** to each other. That was fun. Hopefully he has a little bit of respect for what we’ve been able to do out here in Indianapolis. But having a chance to pick that brain through an entire football season would be a dream come true. Know that I am throwing my hat into the ring in a big way.”

While he’s known for his gruff demeanor and terse exchanges with the media, it’s worth noting that Belichick has done weekly radio hits on WEEI in Boston and that many believe he’d thrive behind a microphone. The possibility of McAfee and his crew interviewing the 71-year-old throughout the NFL season is certainly intriguing, as it’s not hard to envision such spots being a less controversial — albeit, potentially more expensive — version of Aaron Rodgers’ weekly hits.

