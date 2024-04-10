Peyton Manning reading a “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Third Host Auditions” binder. (Omaha Productions on Twitter.)

ESPN announced Wednesday that it’s going all-in on Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions.

According to a release, the two sides have agreed to a nine-year extension, extending their existing partnership through 2034. This new multi-year media-rights deal has extended this partnership beyond an initial 2021 agreement and a three-year extension in 2022.

It also ensures the continuation of the Emmy award-winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli and other additional content under the Omaha Productions umbrella. Additionally, the extended partnership allows for continued collaboration on various projects across ESPN’s platforms.

Boasting a diverse lineup featuring Peyton’s Places, Eli’s Places, Vince Carter’s foray into basketball with Vince’s Places, and even John McEnroe’s take on tennis with McEnroe’s Places, Omaha Productions has become ESPN’s go-to production company for original content, aiming to retain ESPN+ viewers with this wide range of athlete-hosted shows.

While the original extension signed in 2022 would’ve expired in 2025, extending their partnership for nearly a decade signifies that the Worldwide Leader strongly believes in Peyton and Eli Manning’s content creation abilities.

And the ManningCast has been a big reason why. The show’s insightful commentary, hilarious banter, and star-studded interviews have captivated audiences for three seasons.

“The plan was sort of the same philosophy,” Manning said. “We started with four guests in year one; we went to three last year. We tried to have three this past season, and we’ve had some late cancelations; we’ve only had two guests, so it’s given more time for Eli to make fun of me. It’s certainly given us maybe a little more time to talk some football, so maybe that’s something we’ve kind of stumbled on to. But it’s been fun.”

And they’ve stumbled onto another nine years.

It’s important to note that this deal is separate from ESPN’s recently announced extension of its NFL broadcast rights through the 2032-33 season, which includes multiple Super Bowls.

[ESPN PR]