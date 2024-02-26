There’s been plenty of speculation about Bill Belichick’s future in recent weeks.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported recently insiders expect Belichick to return to the NFL coaching ranks in 2025. Pat McAfee has publicly pursued the legendary coach for a weekly role on his show. Belichick’s been floated as the ideal candidate to star in a podcast, or perhaps even a “CoachCast” venture with former Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

But Belichick’s son, Steve, who knows him as well as anyone, says Belichick wants a TV role somewhere. In an appearance on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast, Steve Belichick said his father is “OK” following his departure from the New England Patriots, where he coached 24 seasons.

“I think he’s good, you know?” Steve Belichick said. “Let the stuff roll off your back and move forward. He doesn’t dwell unless we lost the game and need to get on some guys, but eventually you’ve got to turn the page. Honestly I wasn’t too involved in any of that stuff. He did his thing, I did my thing and that was kind of that.

“He’s definitely pursuing some other stuff whether it’s TV or a regular on Green Light or whatever it may be.”

NFL insider Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported in late January sources believe Belichick could have his choice of football assignments.

“Every network would want him,” Jones said one media agent told him. “He would revolutionize media with the way he prepares.”

One source told Jones that Belichick would be better in a studio role rather than as a game analyst.

As for Steve Belichick, the former Patriots assistant coach recently became defensive coordinator for the Washington Huskies.

[The New York Post]