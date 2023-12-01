Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Prime Video’s Al Michaels has taken some lumps recently over his lack of enthusiasm while calling NFL games on Amazon. This Thursday night, however, he proved he’s still got enough left in the tank to throw out a really good zinger when the situation calls for it.

Early on in Thursday’s matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks, Geno Smith connected with DK Metcalf on a 74-yard touchdown score in which the Seahawks wide receiver absolutely scorched Dallas defender DaRon Bland.

DK METCALF 74 YARDS TO THE HOUSE! ???pic.twitter.com/IwhTWetMn2 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) December 1, 2023

That’s a tough break for Bland, who was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month on Thursday despite having one game left in November. That made it awkward that one of his first notable moments after winning the award was getting torched for a touchdown.

One person who noted the irony was Al Michaels.

“Bland just won Defensive Player of the Month for November, but obviously, the voters didn’t count November 30,” said the play-by-play announcer.

DaRon Bland getting cooked by DK Metcalf and Al Michaels pic.twitter.com/DAdyvyLsi9 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 1, 2023

Boom. Al’s still got it.

The Cowboys cornerback had a rough night overall and even got the dreaded “graphic showing how bad of a night you’re having.”

We are adding Daron Bland to the pantheon of Humiliated Cornerbacks On Screen With Graphics Showing How Badly They’re Getting Torched pic.twitter.com/XDx9jpiKdt — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 1, 2023

To his credit, he would pick up his fourth interception of the month and eighth of the season in the third quarter at a critical moment that helped the Cowboys hang on for the victory.

DaRon Bland with his 8th interception of the year! #TNF pic.twitter.com/dowsXaemao — The Comeback (@thecomeback) December 1, 2023

Adding it to the pile, that gives Bland four interceptions, two pick-sixes, and 26 tackles for November. So even though he got burned on one play, he still more than earned the award.

[The Comeback, Gifdsports, Amazon Prime Video]