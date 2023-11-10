Credit: Prime Video

It’s become a running storyline on social media every time Thursday Night Football airs now.

Many fans believe that veteran play-by-play man Al Michaels has noticeably lacked enthusiasm during games. Michaels turns 79 Sunday, and those fans wonder if the broadcasting legend wouldn’t rather be traveling or visiting family and friends rather than sitting through another TNF game that is an afterthought for many NFL fans.

Fans were at it again Thursday night questioning Michaels’ work in the Chicago Bears-Carolina Panthers game.

Al Michaels sounds like he is commentating on a kids game. No excitement/enthusiasm at all https://t.co/rTnSoyGz2X — John Rawes (@johnrawes) November 10, 2023

Michaels’ broadcast partner, analyst Kirk Herbstreit, has heard the “enthusiasm” talk, and had a fan make that point directly with him Friday morning on X/Twitter.

Herbstreit posted his take on the Bears’ victory over the Panthers. It was a legendarily terrible matchup, featuring two teams that entered the night with three combined wins this season.

Chicago won, 16-13, and Herbstreit tweeted that, “any game that’s a 1 possession game late in the 4th Q is a win for a broadcaster.”

An X/Twitter user responded, “Was it Kirk, was it really a fun game?”

I love football. I love watching teams compete and work to get better. And any game that’s a 1 possession game late in the 4th Q is a win for a broadcaster. Carolina has a lot of work to do around Bryce to give him a chance-meanwhile now that the @ChicagoBears defense is healthy… https://t.co/i7laeeRZ2J — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 10, 2023

The fan continued, “‘A win for a broadcaster.’ Does Al Michaels feel the same way?”

Herbstreit quickly responded.

“Absolutely,” he replied. “Many of you are missing it with Al. He’s having a blast. That narrative isn’t accurate and is low-hanging fruit for too many.”

Absolutely. Many of you are missing it with Al. He’s having a blast. That narrative isn’t accurate and is low hanging fruit for too many. https://t.co/kSALWQ43vS — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 10, 2023

This topic won’t be going away anytime soon, as Michaels recently announced he plans to return in 2024. He always has plenty of fans come to his defense on the enthusiasm issue.

Al Michaels is a legend…I don’t care if he falls asleep on air. “Retire!” People just love to talk shit about people that are more talented than they are. — Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (@ineedPadron) November 9, 2023

