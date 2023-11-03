Credit: Prime Video

No one will deny that Al Michaels isn’t a legendary broadcaster who has earned his place in the annals of American sports history, but that doesn’t mean he gets a pass every time he sucks the enjoyment out of watching Thursday Night Football on Prime Video.

This week’s TNF showdown between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers was a back-and-forth slugfest that saw the Steelers win 20-16 on a late touchdown. Not the most exciting game in NFL history by any stretch, but there was plenty to work with the broadcasters to be able to sell viewers on the big plays that happened throughout.

Not Michaels, however, as he continued his ongoing streak of creating highlights where his lackadaisical call doesn’t match the excitement on the screen.

Take this moment in the third quarter with the score tied at 13. Titans quarterback Will Levis drops back and is almost immediately rushed by the Steelers’ defensive linemen. He is able to dump the ball off to superstar running back Derrick Henry who scampers down the field for a first down and a huge gain. However, if all you had to go by was Michaels’s call, you might have assumed it was a ho-hum three-yard gain.

Here’s a play earlier in the game in which Pittsburgh star TJ Watt gets his helmet popped off but keeps playing and is able to wrap up Levis for a huge sack on third down in the red zone. Michaels might as well be watching the players stretch before the game.

Al Michaels needs to retire. How do you not get more excited about that play? More interested in the flag than "WATT gets his helmet knocked off, still pursuing, AND LEVIS IS SACKED! T.J. WATT!!!!" — UserNameHere (@marcintheusa) November 3, 2023

When Kwon Alexander intercepted Levis in the endzone with ten seconds left to cement Pittsburgh’s victory, Michaels mustered a modicum of enthusiasm, but even then it felt a bit like he was already taking off his headset and getting ready to go home.

WILL LEVIS PICKED OFF IN THE ENDZONE. STEELERS WIN. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/f5YTRTCSyw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 3, 2023

Don’t just take our word for it as Michaels received plenty of pushback on Thursday evening.

lmao Al Michaels just doesn’t want to be there man. An absolute Albert Haynesworth effort from Al these past couple years. pic.twitter.com/6TvFKTOKMN — Brian Cambridge, from work (@CerowB) November 3, 2023

Al Michaels was just so flat and disinterested last night. This play had a near sack that resulted in a HUGE hit on the QB plus a 25 yard gain in a tie game late in the 3rd quarter. We don't need Gus Johnson enthusiasm but you can't just mail it in like this. https://t.co/V1apdOO3pt — Ben Koo (@bkoo) November 3, 2023

Al Michaels should eat a vegetable instead of sounding like one next game — Dan (@NYSportsDan) November 3, 2023

Al Michaels has no emotion whatsoever. An absolute rabbit out of his hat there from Levis to Henry on the screen, a big gainer and Al acts like he’s checking his watch and ready to go home. — David Liechty (@BackcountryFam) November 3, 2023

What a wild screen that Al Michaels had zero enthusiasm for. — Jared Stillman (@JaredStillman) November 3, 2023

To be fair, the 78-year-old has his defenders as well, but it’s not as though this is a new phenomenon. NFL viewers have been complaining about the play-by-play announcers’ lack of emotional investment since before the 2023 NFL season. His and Tony Dungy’s call of last season’s epic Jacksonville Jaguars comeback from 27-0 to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the playoffs was trounced for its lack of energy and failure to meet the moment.

Great Jaguars comeback or amazing Chargers choke? Yes. pic.twitter.com/QuQYArRfjd — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 15, 2023

Just last week, Michaels sucked all of the excitement out of a blocked field goal by the Buffalo Bills against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This field goal attempt from Chase McLaughlin and Todd Bowles' reaction pic.twitter.com/2IYlZkHbhW — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) October 27, 2023

That game ended with a Hail Mary pass and Michaels called it like he was absent-mindedly watching his grandkids play football in the yard.

Didn't catch the commentary in real time but Al Michaels hasn't just lost his fastball; he's basically playing a different sport now. I've heard more excitement from the team that commentates the spelling bee. https://t.co/CLVsaZ9SZm — Rob Pizzola (@robpizzola) October 27, 2023

Some will say that this is just a case of people picking on Michaels because he’s old or because he’s not trying to emulate popular announcers like Gus Johnson or Ian Eagle. But a big part of the reason the legendary broadcaster is getting so much blowback is that he’s been the one leading the charge on how boring Amazon’s slate of Thursday Night Football games has been the last two seasons. He’s the one who has referred to the games as “crap” and said calling them is like trying to sell a used car.

Al Michaels doesn't have a whole lot to say on the Bears-Commanders Thursday Night Football promo. #TNF ?? pic.twitter.com/eMd101dTdJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 29, 2023

So when there’s actually a decent TNF game and Michaels still won’t step into the energy that comes with calling an NFL game with stakes, it’s extra frustrating. It makes it hard to feel sympathy for him for the on-field product when he’s the one downplaying the action.

Of course, the sum of all fears might be waiting for us next Thursday when the 1-6 Carolina Panthers take on the 2-6 Chicago Bears. Michaels, like most of America, is already pretty tired of seeing the Bears in primetime. But couple that with the fact that this has the chance of being the worst primetime game of the season (which is saying something) and viewers are always preparing themselves and praying for Michaels’ sanity.

Al Michaels will have to promote this game during tonight's broadcast at some point. I have no idea how he will. pic.twitter.com/YsikvHzXOy — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 3, 2023

Oh my goodness. Al Michaels is being asked to call Panthers/Bears next week?! He’ll resign at halftime. — Damon Amendolara (@DamonAmendo) November 3, 2023

Al Michaels calling in sick next Thursday. pic.twitter.com/ophCoiAzd0 — Michael Grey (@TheMichaelGrey) November 3, 2023

There’s a non-zero chance that Michaels simply takes off his headset at some point during this broadcast and lets Kirk Herbstreit figure it out from there.